Dog Guarding Child From Slipping Into Pool In Viral Video Wins Internet; WATCH

Dogs are among the most incredible creatures on Earth and have been considered the best protectors and friends a human can have. It is always heartwarming to watch a dog concerned about its human friends and recently, a video of a dog has been winning hearts on the internet for all the right reasons. In the video, a dog can be seen doing its level best in guarding a kid against a pool that it believed might be risky for them.

The viral video opens up to show how innocently the dog tries to protect the little kid from slipping into a pool. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "My heart". As the video progressed, it showed a text read on it, "She always puts herself between the kids and the pool". This video shows the pure bond that humans and animals can share.

'This is beautiful'

The video has garnered over 51.8 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video of the faithful doggo has also prompted users to express their views. "We don't deserve them, do we? They are so much nobler than we are...Perfect beings", a user wrote. A second user commented, "But why did this make me cry full-on tears". A third user expressed, "Okay this is too sweet".

No denying that the antics of dogs are always touching. Previously, a video went viral of a dog being so protective of its owner’s baby daughter that it carefully monitors her while she goes down a slide. The viral video opens up to show the dog keeping an eye on the toddler while she comes down the slide.

(Image: @harborhowls/Instagram)