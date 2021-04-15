Dog Helps Owner In Medical Emergency By Alerting Neighbour, Police Share 'feel-good Story'

Kansas City Police Department took to its official Facebook handle to share a feel good story with the netizens, leaving them in complete awe. In an incident, a pup helped in saving the life of a man and was later rewarded with lots of praise, pats and yummy dog treats. The police department also shared an image of the pooch along with the officer. The story of the dog has now gone viral with netizens all across social media praising the pup.

Dog helps in saving man's life

Officers were assisting the fire department at the area of N. 10th and Laurel Avenue when a man who was walking in the area began experiencing a medical emergency. The dog with the man quickly started alerting a nearby neighbour about how his owner was in the trouble. All thanks to the dog, the neighbour called 911 and the man received prompt medical attention. The man is now doing well and the pup was rewarded with lots of pats, praise and some yummy dog treats. “Apparently ICON Officers are always packing treats”, wrote the police department.

Applauding the dog, netizens took over the comment section. "Looks like a pitty or at the very least a mix. You know, one of those dogs that gets a bad rap for being dangerous. I wish more stories of their love and devotion would be shared. I read about them often, but never seem to be covered by the media", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "I absolutely love these post you have been sharing ... Showing community team work and that there is still alot of good in our world happening Thank you to all..". The image has manage dto gather over 800 likes.

(Image Credits: Facebook/KCKPolice)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.