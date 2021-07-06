Dog In A Viral Video Rushes To Save Human ‘drowning’ In Pool Without Knowing How To Swim

We have heard many times that a dog is man's best friend and this innocent animal keeps proving it right. A video is doing rounds on Twitter where a dog can be seen jumping in the pool to save a man. The video was shared on Twitter by Anthony Spinner showing his canine Boogie which has grabbed loads of attention from netizens for obvious reasons. The recording features Spinner pretending to drown in a pool as Boogie stands close by. As the clip goes on, the courageous doggo without realizing the way to swim runs and jumps into the pool to avoid wasting him.

Learned how much boogie loves me today 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/8wo4BPrm3M — SacManSpin⚡️ (@SpinnerAlmighty) July 5, 2021

Shared on Monday, July 5, the clip has now gone viral and gained more than 3 million views 36 thousand retweets. People are astonished to see the dog's love for his friend and showed their appreciation for Boogie.

People appreciate the dog

He said 😂 this is so cute! pic.twitter.com/MU5nqKn28W — Tallahassee Pain Stan Account (@SunGoddessElise) July 5, 2021

And I pretend to have a stroke and my dog just goes back to sleep pic.twitter.com/Jzl9pP0FIc — 🚨 Horny Police 🚨 (@Sirferrell1) July 5, 2021

Similar Instances

Recently, one more video featuring a dog went viral where a dog was seen learning how to swim was shared on Reddit. Another clip from South Africa came out back in April where a 7-year-old dog named Jesse saved the life of a 13-year-old dog Chucky. The incident took place in Boksburg, South Africa, which is east of Johannesburg. Byron and Melissa, the ower of dogs stated that they never could have guessed what went on after they found their pups covered in water.

Last year a dog named Remus took the internet by storm when he showed the same gesture. When he saw his friend (another dog) in danger, he went the extra mile to make sure that he saved his friend’s life when he noticed the other dog was struggling to swim. The incident occurred when the dog, Smokey who happened to fall into the deep end of the pool, where he had no means of escape. Fortunately for Smokey, his friend Remus was over for a playdate and he was willing and able to lend a helping paw. Smokey’s owner was inside the house when the accident took place. She had no idea what had occurred until she noticed that Smokey was dripping. Curious, she checked the home’s surveillance camera and caught the entire heroic act.

