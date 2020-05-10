Dog Playing Hide And Seek With Girl Captured On Video, Internet Adores The German Shepherd

The coronavirus lockdown has confined many people inside their homes making it difficult for kids to go out and play amid restrictions. However, in an adorable video that has been doing rounds on social media lately, shows a little girl playing hide and seek with a dog.

In the viral video, the girl can be seen asking the dog named 'Monkey' to play hide and seek with her. The girl in the video says, "Monkey, let’s play hide and seek. You go count," following which the dog goes and covers his face between the legs and waits for the kid to hide.

Adorable!

During the course of the video, the dog turns around to see if the girl is done with hiding, to which a reply comes, "no peeping." Finally in the end, the dog goes on to find the girl in what looks like a kitchen.

The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago and since then it has garnered more than 2,50,000 views. The clip was shared by a user named 'gsdfriend' who captioned the video, "He actually played." One user commented, "Adorable!!!" while another wrote, "German shepherds are the best."

