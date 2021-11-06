Dog Plays Hopscotch & Trains For 'Squid Game' In Viral Clip; Netizens Hail 'best Dog Ever'

These days, Squid Game and pet videos are both highly popular on the Internet, and mixing the two would simply result in viral content, which is exactly what the most recent video starring a dog with a Squid Game reference is. A video of the dog, named Secret, playing hopscotch while preparing for the Squid Game has gone viral on the Internet.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named, Mary & Secret with the caption, "Secret practicing for next years squid game. I’m always looking for new games to keep Secret entertained on these rainy fall days, and hopscotch has been a really fun challenge for her![sic]" The video starts with "Red light green light," the track from the Netflix series Squid Games, as the dog hops through the boxes. As the music stops, the dog stops, emphasising that he doesn't want to be eliminated from the game.

The short clip was shared more than a week ago, on October 25, and since then it has received approx 40 lakh videos and more than 3 lakh likes. A total of 3 thousand people have commented on the comment section, who were thrilled to see the dog. One of the Instagram users wrote, "What kind of treats do you use for her training?" Another person commented, "I just love her! We have an Aussie as well…best dog ever!"

The third comment read, "OMD! Your face doing this is the cutest Secret! You are clearly loving this new game"

The South Korean Netflix series, Squid Game was released on September 17 and since then it has become one of the most popular things on the OTT platform. The series features actors like Park Hae Soo, Wi Hajoon, Lee Jungjae, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Funny viral video of 'Squid game'

Squid Game has also been an inspiration for many viral contents. Recently a video was published on Instagram by a Nigerian comedy group called Ikorodu Bois where several scenes from the series were enacted by the group. The low budget aspect of the video makes it hilarious and amusing. The video has received more than 12 lakh views more than 1 lakh likes as of now.

(Image: Instagram/@my_aussie_gal)