Dog Perfectly Resembles 'Buck' From 'Ice Age', Internet Agrees Too

A hilarious video of a pet pooch’s striking resemblance with the adventurous weasel Buck has delighted the internet. In a footage shared on Instagram by a page named Funny Bubble Dogs, the owner can be seen imitating the Ice Age character’s look with his canine as he expresses wonder at the similarity. The clip opens with the title, “I know who this reminds me of”, and was captioned as, “The similarities are shocking!!” Further, the owner writes, “This is Buck”.

As the footage opens, the pooch can be seen comfortable sitting in an outdoor patio. A man can be seen rustling behind the leaves as he plucks one and starts to walk towards the dog, who, initially, seems exceedingly confused. The owner then places the dark green leaf over one of the eyes on the pooch’s face. To this, the canine gives comical expressions that at this point resemble Buckminster, famously addressed as ‘Buh’. The British weasel featured in the Ice Age movies and lived in the underground Dinosaur World while he saved the animal world with his deeds like assisting The Herd to deter a giant asteroid from wiping out the animals’ existence.

Warrior of realm of dinos

The brave and aloof Weasle often likes to be on adventures and go on a battle with albino Baryonyx known as Rudy, and “felt alive” been close to death in the underground realm of dinos. The pooch in the video looks like the weasel when the owner camouflages its eye. Then pooch looks as though a massive Tyrannosaurus had just confronted for a battle. However, the internet called the pooch “cute” nevertheless. “So beautiful,” a commenter pointed out, making a laughter emoticon. “Haha so accurate,” agreed another. “buck is cute!!!” Another commented. The internet poured tons of hearts and laughter emoticon in the comments thread of the video.

