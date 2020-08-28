Dog Saves A Grasshopper From Drowning In Pool, Netizens Hail The 'kind Act'

A heart-melting video of a German Shepherd dog rescuing the grasshopper from the pool has awe-struck the internet. Shared by the page called ‘Earth’s Beauty’, the nearly 6-second video has accumulated over 28.7k views as the good pooch can be seen doing a humanly act of saving a tiny creature struggling to survive in the deep water. Internet hailed the compassionate act by the pet canine, saying, “Most humans would kill the hopper.”

In the clip, the anxious dog can be seen lurching to and fro as it spots the insect sailing away in the pool, presumably on brink of drowning due to the depth, as can be established in the video. The dog then stands on the side of the pool as it slowly branches out to help the species in danger. It bends and catches the grasshopper in the mouth and slowly rescues it out of the water, careful to not cause the little insect any harm. The kind pooch then places the insect on the dry land as it dashes out to give the insect some space to be able to fly again without fear. “What a nice doggie,” a user comments, while making a heart emoticon. “So sweet and gentle,” opines another. “I want that dog,” writes the third.

Emphatic dog’s act lauded

The video was uploaded on August 27, just a day after the International Dog’s day. Internet couldn’t help pouring tons of heart emoticons and appreciation at the pooch, calling his behaviour more humane than most humans, who, perhaps wouldn’t have noticed a small insect in danger. The emphatic dog’s compassionate behaviour also led many to re-evaluate how humans must treat tiny species in the environment. The highly intellectual and considerate animal gave humans an insight into how every life on the planet deserves to live and has a right to survival.

They are more human than we are ❤️ — Sole 🇨🇱 (@OhhSolemio) August 26, 2020

Or may be, we are lesser dogs that they are.



We humans have kind of lost that benchmark status centuries ago. — Tushar Dwivedi (@tush_2708) August 28, 2020

M so amused seeing what the German sweetheart did. love u buddy 😍😘😘 — Diya40 (@Diya401) August 27, 2020

Most humans would kill the hopper. — Paresh Bhagwatkar (@pareshbh) August 28, 2020

What a nice doggie 🐶💜 — Angelica (@Angelica71775) August 27, 2020

So sweet and gentle ❤️ — Anna (@ffddar) August 27, 2020

Dogs are a gift from God. — Linda Sullivan MUA (@linderette) August 26, 2020

Goood Bowaayyy — (QUARANTINED SINDHI) (@sindhibhoot) August 27, 2020

