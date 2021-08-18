Dog Scared Of Darkness, Chooses Night Lamp To Sleep 'confidently'; Video Goes Viral

It is normal for some human beings to be afraid of sleeping in dark. Some need a huge effort, while some depend on relaxing music to fall asleep. Similarly, dogs, which are preconceived to be brave enough to deal with any circumstances, are totally different from what they are known for. A video that was shared by an Instagram user named A Golden Named Kevin shows a cute doggo scared to sleep in the dark and need a harsh light to fall asleep. Also, the dog prefers to sleep on a human’s lap. The one-minute video shared by the Instagram user describes how the doggo is afraid to sleep in the dark and at last, ends with a surprising solution.

Watch the video here:

The dog has a unique solution

As the video proceeds, the subtitles show that the dog needs a human lap to sleep comfortably. Later, the dog could be seen visiting a shopping mall where it took a night lamp in order to sleep 'confidently'. Since being shared with the caption: "Kevy isn’t afraid of the dark. One of my favourite Kevin videos!", the clip has garnered over thirty-five thousand views and the count is still going on. Meanwhile, netizens were quick to respond to the 'amazing solution chosen by the dog. "The dark is scary! I don't blame you!" read the comment of the user. Some users even appreciated the owner for taking care of the dog like her mother. "Awwwwww you are the best mommy ever". "Kevin is a beautiful spoil baby" read the comment of the third user.

Similar videos that went viral on social media

(Image Credit: A Golden Named Kevin/ Instagram)