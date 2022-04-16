Dog Stuck Under Debris Saved Alive, Gets Reunited With Its Owners In Ukraine; Watch

There is a different craze for videos featuring the antics of dogs and cats. Users all over the internet look forward to watching cute videos of animals, especially around pets. A similar such video shared by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has swayed the hearts of many. The clip displayed a few people rescuing a puppy stuck under debris and after being successfully saved, it reunites with its owners.

While sharing the heartwarming video, the minister wrote, "A village on Donbas was shelled by Russia and a puppy was under the debris. Rescuers were able to save him and give him back to the owner (who himself narrowly escaped death from shelling). Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives," adding hashtag #UkraineUnderAttaсk.

A now-viral video shows that the rescuers searched through debris to reach out to the stuck puppy. They continued for a while, however, they struggled to take out the deserted animal. The video continues to show one of the rescuers carefully picking up the dog while rubbing it and then handing it over to its owners. No denying the fact that war between two countries has led to massive destruction to the lives of many, including the animals.

Netizens' reaction to the video

The video was posted a few days back and ever since it has been doing rounds on the Internet. As of now, the video has garnered more than a million views and the numbers are on rising. A user commented, “That is beautiful - so many emotions in one minute. Rage that Russia shelled a peaceful village, and deep, deep love and respect for the rescuers. The bond between this poor man and his dog will sustain and comfort them both. They are both survivors. Bless them all.” Another user said, “Beautiful… If you want to look for someone to “model” your behavior after look no farther! Model these guys!! They took the time to find and rescue a puppy and return him to his owner! What heart!” A third user said, “As I said before, God Bless the rescue workers, firefighters, doctors, nurses medics the people working hard to make sure the water keeps going to the homes the electricity works, and everyone doing something to help the people."

Image: AP