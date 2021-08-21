Dog ‘teaches’ Pup Sibling How To Steal Dish Towel; Internet Says 'pawfessional' Trainer

An adorable video of a golden retriever pooch teaching its little one ‘Colin’ how to steal a dish towel is winning hearts on the internet. Shared on Instagram by the dog’s user name Sterling Newton, the clip, which has garnered more than 67,000 views, was captioned, “Teaching Colin how to steal dish towels, we have work to do.” The page that describes the cute furry pooch as Toronto based comedian, often shares the videos related to the canine sometimes stealing clothes, other times just playing with his newly added family member, a sibling pupper named Colin. Sterling is also seen with his doggo friend Leila roaming the city on the weekend afternoons.

In the footage that has mesmerized the netizens, the golden retriever pooch can be seen meandering with the towel, which the pup Colin attempts to snatch from his mouth. The two loiter about the room and the tinier four-legged companion demonstrates stubbornness in stealing away the piece of cloth as it also briefly charges at Sterling. Neither of the two dogs is willing to leave the towel, as they play and growl at each other. “He’s got potential,” a commenter writes referring to the puppy making a laughter emoticon. “Next week we learn how to steal socks,” meanwhile another joke. “Colin is putting up a good fight,” the third says. “Big baby and small baby wrestling, the little one is kinda feisty,” the fourth retorts, making laughter emojis at the footage.

Puppy imitates bunny friend

Earlier, similarly, a video of a delighted puppy running in circles and hopping, imitating his bunny pal had amused the internet. Shared by a user named Buitengebieden, the nearly 8-second video depicted an exalted brown coloured pup and a black bunny bonding over a chase as they indulge in play. Hilariously, the boxer puppy can be seen jumping and frolicking like a rabbit, apparently forgetting that it might perhaps is a dog. Although, the commenters argued that the adorable furry pet could be “whatever he wants to be when he’s that cute!” Meanwhile, others wondered if the puppy was even aware that it wasn’t a bunny.