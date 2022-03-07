Dog Trapped In Underground Tunnel In Leicestershire For Over 60hrs Rescued By Firefighters

In the United Kingdom, a group of firefighters has rescued a dog that had been trapped underground for over 60 hours in a badger sett, a network of dens as well as tunnels in which other animals live. Winston, the black cocker spaniel who was stuck underground, has been rescued after Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Services received a distress call, Lad Bible reported. On Tuesday, March 1, just before noon, rescue personnel were dispatched to the site in Coalville, Leicestershire, UK. The panicked dog owner had contacted to report that the unfortunate pooch had been stranded for over 60 hours.

According to Leicestershire Live, the dog's owner, identified only as 'Helen,' told emergency personnel that she was strolling her dog when the little pup proceeded to explore the sett just before it caved in around him. Since badgers and their setts are protected under law, nothing could have been done for the pup and his perplexed family for the next 48 hours.

'We could not do anything': The dog's owner remarked

Winston was gone, the owner informed iHeartRadio, and it was not until she searched for him for over half an hour to discover that the dog was trapped underneath. Furthermore, she could hear him from the badger's set, and 'hearts just sank,' according to the then-distraught owner. Helen said, “We could not do anything. The law said we had to wait in case Winston came out himself. When they assessed it, the sett was active but no evidence of any badgers coming or going - but we still had to wait," as per Lad Bible.

Winston's rescue required the presence of a Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) officer; however, they were unable to arrive owing to staffing constraints. After detecting the pup's barking, firefighters as well as RSPCA officers were able to find it and understood where to dig.

In addition to this, to aid with the search for the dog, they used specialised listening and tracking gear. Firefighters brought in reinforcements to assist with the digging, which started just after 4 p.m. and lasted nearly an hour before the dog was recovered.

After being rescued, the dog's head emerges from the muddy soil, and the animal was seen to be stretching on the ground, according to images provided by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service. The dog was then returned to its owner, according to firefighters, whereas the badgers' sett is considered to be dormant, Sky News reported.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Unsplash)