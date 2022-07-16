Dog Twinning With Its Owner In Viral Video Confuse Netizens To Choose Between Duo; WATCH

Pet lovers are a plethora in number, however, a significant number of pet owners treat their pets like a child. Pet parents travel all lengths to provide their loved pets with a comfortable life whereas many pet parents often dress up their dogs in cute and comfortable clothes. Recently, a video that went viral online shows a pet parent twinning with his adorable dog. There is no denial to the fact that the dog-parent duo have left netizens in love with them.

The viral video opens up to show the man and the dog standing in a closet. He then gets dressed up and also helps his dog in the task. They both were seen in black and white attire completed with necklaces. There is a chance that the video will prompt you to say that the dog won the game. Sharing the video on Instagram, the owner of the pet wrote, "I don’t think he wanted to wear those…😂 Who wore it best 👱🏼‍♂️OR🦁 @carterchowchow? #mensfashion"

Netizens say,' Cutest dog of the gram'

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many and has garnered around 7.1 million views accompanied by several likes and comments. The video has prompted many to express their views, "The little run away at the end killed me", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "the way he took off the shoe is hilarious, you both look good". A third user commented, "I'm gonna feel bad if I keep saying carter".

Image: Instagram/@carlcunard