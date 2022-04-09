Grandkids and grandparents share a beautiful bond. They are the ones who always stand by the side of their grandchildren to support them. The love between the two has no words to define this special relationship. However, this love is not restricted to humans and is also extended to the pets. As of now, this was seen in a video that was shared on Instagram, here, a dog was seen patiently waiting for its dadi to fix its favorite doll.

The video displayed that the dog accidentally ripped its favorite stuffed toy named Tiny while, playing with it. The video then showed dadi coming to the pooch’s rescue and fixing the toy. It was heartwarming to watch the dog, who was patiently waiting for its toy to get fixed. "Thank you dadi", the caption read on the post.

Netizens' reaction to this beautiful video

The video was posted on Instagram a few days back. Since being posted the clip has garnered about 3.5k likes while the number of views is increasing. The video has also accumulated various comments from the users. Many were seen putting out their emotions through emoticons. A user wrote, "Wow! The way he waits for his toy is pawsome". The other user wrote, "The way he was looking at dadi with hopeful eyes". The third user spelled, "Aww this reel is soo cute. Was he allowed inside the operation theater?"

The video took away the hearts of many as it displayed the unique bond between the two- 'dadi and dog'. Moreover, the video is still getting views and likes everyday.

Image: Instagram/@rionimesh