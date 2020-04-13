Dog Watching Sheeps On Laptop Is 'gentle Reminder' To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, people and organisations across the world are ramping up their precautionary measures to curb the further spread. While the pandemic has already impacted over 210 countries, an internet user shared an “adorable” video of a dog watching videos of sheep on a laptop and urged people to “work from home”. In the wake of the pandemic, most companies have shut down operations and the essential workers are now asked to manage the activities while being indoors and practising social distancing.

New week. But remember to work from home🙏 pic.twitter.com/fYQeyjtFD3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 13, 2020

The video has garnered nearly a thousand views with most internet users not only adored the video but also called it a “gentle reminder” to stay home. Since millions around the world are confined to their homes to adhere to the rules of self-isolation, which is seen as the most effective way to combat the coronavirus outbreak, many heartwarming videos have emerged on the internet including the ones with pet animals. Meanwhile, as of April 13, India has recorded 9,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus with at least 331 fatalities.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,335 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,857,128 people. Out of the total infections, 428,336 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Dog plays volleyball with humans

Meanwhile, a video shared on the Norwegian beach volleyball team’s Instagram showing a dog named Kiara and her human companions playing a match has taken the internet by storm. The dog can be seen very excited while chasing the ball. Kiara can be seen not only chasing the ball, but she is actually playing the game. Kiara jumped into the action as one of the player's partners in a two-on-two volleyball match. This wasn't Kiara's first time playing the sport. A previous video shows the dog getting practice reps so that she can learn when she's supposed to chase after the ball, and when to wait for her partner to get it.

