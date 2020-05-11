Dog With Hair Growing From The Eye Grabs Attention On Social Media; See Pic

Some dogs are not ordinary and they are destined to be popular because of their extraordinary talent. Their stories touch the hearts of millions. Recently, one such story of a dog started to ding the rounds on the internet. The dog with hair in eyes became a hot topic on social media. The dog was due to be put down because of this unique feature of hair growth from eyes. He was saved by an animal lover just days before he was scheduled to be put down.

According to media reports, Frankie (the dog) has this unique feature because of which hair is growing through his eyes. This unique feature has left a lot of vets and other people who came across this story.

The reports stated that Frankie was born with this unique condition of hair growth from eyes which made him the dog with hair in eyes. The reports further revealed that Tracey Smith, who is a garage worker, came across this adorable puppy when she was delivering some car parts to a farm. That is when she spotted that a dog that had small tufts of hair which were growing through each eye. A worker at the farm told Tracey when she asked about the dog with hair in eyes that the owners of Frankie were about to put him down because he was visually impaired.

See the picture of the dog here

Dog born with hair growing through eyes gets saved from being put down and finds loving home 😊🐾https://t.co/AiiLrYvkQI pic.twitter.com/xCiw52FXtJ — Big Barker Dog Beds (@bigbarkerusa) May 11, 2020

As soon as Tracey got this information, she took the dog with her and then took him to a vet for help. Tracey said in her interaction that when she took Frankie to the vet, they were baffled by his unique condition of hair growth from eyes. Seven years have passed since this pet visit but the vets still don’t have an answer for this rare dog hair growing through eyes condition. But Tracey revealed in a media interaction that Frankie has no other health problems.

During her media interaction, Tracey said that the vets gave Frankie his first injections and told her to keep an eye on him and treat him like a blind dog. However, after some time of letting him wander around, Tracey found out that he is not completely blind. In the later examinations by the vet, Tracey got to know that he is definitely not blind but he is still not a dog with perfect vision. The vets have said that Frankie may have two cysts behind his eyes which causes this condition does not cause him any pain or discomfort.

