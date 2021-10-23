Doggo Completes Obstacle Challenge Involving Bottles And Jars; Watch Video

The internet is filled with doggo videos that have a certain charm and they leave people happy with their cuteness as well as goofiness. Continuing with the trend, a video of a doggo named Marley has surfaced on social media that shows him completing an obstacle challenge. The challenge to be completed by the dog involves bottles and jars. The video has attracted the attention of netizens, who shared their reactions in the comment section.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user that goes by the name @marleyinnyc. The caption of the video reads, "Wat da heck iz gary cooking?!?🤨". In the video, the doggo can be seen coming out of the room to face the obstacle challenge. The doggo pauses for a moment and he can be seen completing the challenge while the music plays in the background. The video shows the jars of various food items and the text on the video reads, "soy sauce pesto, ginger, jeez, paprika etc". Watch the video here:

The video, since being posted, on Instagram has garnered over 17,800 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amused to see the dog completing the obstacle challenge, expressed their views in the comment section. One user commented, "Staying well clear of the marmite…very clever boy". Another user commented, "Marley!! You're so light footed....I don't think a cat could've moved as gracefully as you just did!!!". Another individual wrote, "This made me laugh. Just what I needed today. Cheers Marley and enjoy whatever Gary’s cooking for dinner". Check out some users' reactions:

Earlier this month, a video had surfaced on the internet that showed a dog walking around in his 'Halloween attire'. A Twitter user named Jamie Gnuman shared the video with the caption, "I don’t even know which end is up". The video begins by showcasing the back of the dog, which appears to be like that of a little child because of the costume. However, the small dog moves and reveals that it is actually a dog. People on the street are mesmerised by the animal's appearance and can be seen filming it with their cellphones. Watch the video here:

I don’t even know which end is up. pic.twitter.com/OtDBn8RJSk — Jamie Gnuman197... (@Jamie24272184) October 10, 2021

Image: Instagram/@marleyinnyc