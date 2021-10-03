Doggo 'thinks' His Family 'adopted' Kitten For Him; Netizens Say 'BFFs Forever'; WATCH

The internet is often swamped with animal videos that bring a smile to people's faces. It has been especially seen that dogs rule the internet with their numerous cute antics and goofy behaviour. People frequently use social media to share adorable and amusing videos of their pets. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone viral on social media which will definitely bring a smile to your face if you are a dog lover. The video shows a dog and a cute kitten sitting on a couch and playing with each other in the cutest way possible. The small video clip was shared on the Instagram page 'We Rate Dogs.' "This is Guinness. He thinks his family adopted a kitten just for him. 14/10 nobody tell him otherwise [sic]," read the caption of the video.

The video is doing rounds on Instagram and other social media platforms since it was shared on Sunday. As of now, it has garnered around 70,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Besides, it has also accumulated several comments by people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "They are the sweetest!!! I have six cats and one dog and the dog mothers all of the cats!!! In fact the dog thinks she’s a cat!! [sic]." "Reminds me of my senior dog Bob and the kitten we adopted, Mina. Both have sadly passed but they had the best time together [sic]," wrote another. "Guinness, your silver face is beautiful and your kitten is adorable! [sic]," expressed a third. Meanwhile, many users dropped various emoticons in the comment section to express their reactions.

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

Adorable video shows puppy playing with butterfly

Recently a similar video had gone viral showing a puppy playing with a butterfly. The short video clip was first shared on TikTok following which it was shared on Twitter by a handle named hopkinsBRFC21." Just a little puppy playing with a butterfly," reads the caption of the post, whereas, the line on the video reads, "As if this isn’t the sweetest thing ever." As of now, the video has gathered more than 680 likes and over 150 retweets.

Just a little puppy playing with a butterfly 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rw8BKHwaJa — ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) September 23, 2021

Image: Instagram/@ We Rate Dogs