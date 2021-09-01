Doggo Walks In As Unexpected Guest During Weather Forecast; Becomes Show-stealer; Watch:

An adorable yet hilarious video has surfaced on the internet that shows a dog wandering into a live weather forecast. Anthony Farnell was presenting the weather report on Global News on August 28, when his dog named Storm, walked in, reported USA News. The dog seemed relaxed when he was captured on camera. However, Fernell continued to deliver the weather report. The video has been going viral on the internet and netizens have been reacting to the incident in the comments section.

Weather report interrupted by a dog

The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name buitengebieden_ on Twitter. The user has shared the video alongside the caption, "We need a Dog Weather Channel now..". In the video, Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News can be seen presenting the weather report when suddenly he was interrupted by his cute doggo. After entering the scene, the dog just casually walked around. However, Farnell continued to report weather news and he was seen telling the doggo to move. Watch the video here:

We need a Dog Weather Channel now.. 😅



🎥 TT: dianekoko1 pic.twitter.com/xgu3ihchfp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 31, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 82.8K views and scores of reactions. Netizens, amused to see the cute interrupter during the weather report shared their views in the comments sections. One user commented, "The beautiful side of the lockdown: cats, dogs and babies photobombing your meetings."Another individual commented, "Make him/her the weather dog it makes watching the wether more interesting tbh". Another user commented, "I would watch the weather channel ALL THE TIME if it featured dogs".

IMAGE: buitengebieden_/Twitter