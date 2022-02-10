Dog's Adorable Reaction On Seeing 'dream Home’ In A TV Ad Puts A Smile On Netizens' Faces

A slew of beautiful dog videos are published every day on the internet, and some of them are simply too cute to pass. Dog parents never miss any opportunity to capture their lovable puppies doing adorable antics. And one such video of a husky staring at a television commercial has succeeded to win the hearts of many. The short video which went viral rapidly depicts the captivating expression of the doggo.

In the short video, it can be seen that the husky was completely engrossed while watching the television commercial which was showing an advertisement for real estate. The fascinating expression of the husky named “Penelopii” took the internet by storm. The television commercial was showing a clip of Sweetgrass Ranch.

By the expression of the doggo, it seemed that she wants to be there in that place or has found her dream house. The dog owner was also seen to be moving the camera from left to right to get the best visual of the advertisement as well as the expression of the furball.

The video footage was uploaded on the Instagram page of “dog” with the caption, “Take Penelopii to Sweetgrass Ranch NOW”. The video also has a text insertion that reads, “When you find your dream home.”

Take a look at the dog viral video here:

Netizens react to cute video

The video of this cute doggo has been uploaded 16 hours ago and yet, it has received over 147,157 likes. Since the video was uploaded on the platform, several dog lovers have showered love with several interesting comments about the expression of the dog. A social media user wrote, “She was making plans”, while another person wrote, “The only dog that ever wanted to go to a farm upstate” and the third user commented, “If he ever goes missing, the first place they need to look is Sweetgrass Ranch.”

Take look at some of the comments of the dog viral video: