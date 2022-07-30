Dogs 'living Their Best Lives' As Elderly Man Makes Them Swing On Exercise Machine; WATCH

'Life is short, so live it to the fullest', you might have heard this but following this up is hard. Still, there are people who try to follow this by finding joy in simple things like taking a walk amidst nature or doing other things that makes them happy. Exemplifying this, a viral video has been doing rounds on social media, where a man could be seen exercising with dogs. The video has melted the hearts of many on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show an elderly man exercising on one of the machines in a park. However, the man wasn’t alone, he was helping his dogs have fun too while he works out. He put both his golden retriever puppies on each foot of the machine and pushed it like a swing. As the dogs kept swinging, the man climbed on the machine beside them and does the same thing. The video was shared on Twitter by the page Buitengebieden, which regularly shares funny videos. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Living their best lives".

Netizens' reactions

The viral video has left people in awe on the internet and has garnered around 12.3 million views. The video has also prompted many to express their views. A user wrote, "I can’t picture myself in 30 years, but if I could, I’d hope this would be me". A second user wrote, "How do I achieve that level of contentment in life? just me and my dogs going for a swing, shirtless, with a care in the world". A third user wrote, "I love this so much".

I can’t picture myself in 30 years, but if I could, I’d hope this would be me. — Jon Dowd (@Scoots_McGots) July 28, 2022

How do I achieve that level of contentment in life?just me and my dogs going for a swing,shirtless, with a care in the world — tim 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@RodgerTim) July 28, 2022

I love this so much ❤️ — shell (@shelcros) July 28, 2022

Image: Twitter/@buitengebieden