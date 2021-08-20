Dog's Skill To Steal Food From Kitchen Leaves Netizens Amused; Watch Video

Dogs are considered one of the best pets and the connection between humans and dogs has often been acknowledged as one of the strongest bonds around. They have been always been liked and loved for being incredibly honest to their owners. In the era of social media, we often see people sharing cute and funny videos of their pets. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone massively viral showing a dog sneakily entering the kitchen to eat the food. The video was shared on the Twitter handle named Buitengebieden with the caption, "When you leave your dog alone for a minute." In the 15-second short clip, a black dog is seen standing on its hind legs while sliding a chair skillfully to reach to kitchen's slab where food was kept in a pan. The whole incident was reportedly recorded by the dog's owner.

Have a look at the video here:

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

The video has left netizens in splits since it was shared on Wednesday, August 18. The video has garnered 3 million views, and around 40,000 retweets, and almost 2,000 comments. While some users were amused to see the dog's skill, others showed sympathy with the owner for having been tricked by his pet. Recalling an incident about his pet, one user wrote, "This reminds me of our levitating beagle as she could reach food left on the kitchen counter…Once eating an entire roast chicken bones and all. She spent two nights at the vet. I still have the X-rays of the entire carcass in her stomach. P.S.She lived to be over 14 [sic]." "This made me recall the nuns telling us kids that it was sinful to claim that animals had intelligence. Catholic education is incredibly harmful [sic]," wrote another user. Applauding the dog's skill, a user commented, "In scientific communities I believe this would be considered using a tool which shows a higher level of intelligence than your average dog [sic]."

Here are some comments by users:

This reminds me of our levitating beagle as she could reach food left on the kitchen counter…Once eating an entire roast chicken bones and all.She spent two nights at the vet.I still have the X-rays of the entire carcass in her stomach.P.S.She lived to be over14. — Scarlett (@scarlett0131) August 18, 2021

This made me recall the nuns telling us kids that it was sinful to claim that animals had intelligence. Catholic education is incredibly harmful. — Nigel 😷 🧑‍💼 ♓ ❤️ 🥓 (@Nigelcom4) August 18, 2021

In scientific communities I believe this would be considered using a tool which shows a higher level of intelligence than your average dog 👏 — DeirdreDrohan Forbes (@dsm4) August 18, 2021

It should be noted here that a number of videos have gone on social media showing a pet outsmarting its owner. Dogs are also considered as one of the first animals ever to be domesticated by animals. While some dogs are used as pets, some also give their services in forces as sniffer dogs.

Image Credits: @buitengebieden_/Twitter