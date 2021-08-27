'Doing Angels' Work': Keepers Hand-feeding Milk To Baby Elephants Wins Internet, WATCH

Social media is full of videos that capture the human-animal bond. Adding to this wholesome lot is an adorable video of keepers hand-feeding milk to baby elephants has surfaced on the internet. The video has been shared by the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter. The 23-second video shows several keepers hand-feeding milk to baby elephants. This sweet gesture of the keepers has caught the attention of social media users who praised them in the comments section.

Keepers take care of elephants

While sharing the clip, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in the caption mentioned that the milk that the keepers fed to the elephants was a specialist formula. Furthermore, they added that this milk helped the elephants to survive after they lost their family. In the video, the men can be seen making the baby elephants drink the milk from the bottle. Watch the video here:

Hand-feeding specialist formula milk is just one of the ways we help orphaned elephants survive after losing their mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild. Find out how you can help by adopting an orphan: https://t.co/cdy5cCIiO6 pic.twitter.com/gSJbLwxuf5 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 26, 2021

Since the video was shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 4.2K views and several reactions. Netizens were happy to see the keepers taking care of the animals and appreciated the work they do. One user commented, "Great work. Thank you.

Got to interact w/Annabelle at the Alaska Zoo. Love Elephants, especially baby elephants." Another individual commented,"I love how excited the babes are to come and get their milk!". Another individual wrote, "Beautiful and amazing work".

