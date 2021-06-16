Dolphin Leaps Out Of Water, Bites Kids Hand In Russia, Watch The Intriguing Video

In a shocking incident, a dolphin was caught on camera biting the hand of a child, possibly mistaking it for food. The incident took place at Nemo Dolphinarium in Odessa, Ukraine where the six-year-old boy suffered minor injuries. Video footage of the whole incident was shared online by the boy’s mother and over 56 thousand people have watched it since then.

The clip shared on Instagram shows the six-year-old boy standing alongside a water pool with his arms outstretched. As the video progressed, the dolphin could be seen making a leap outside the water and immediately biting the little boy’s hand. While the boy manages to jerk his hand outside the marine mammal's mouth, but he suffered deep wounds.

Dolphin mistook hand for food

In the aftermath, the dolphin's trainer said that the mammal was not trying to hurt the boy and probably mistook his hand as a signal for treats. Speaking to Metro News, Olena Komogorova explained that any hand outstretched above water is a signal for treats.

Meanwhile, the video has created a stir on the internet. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Mom had to teach her child not to stick his hands where it is not necessary. No matter how trained the dolphin is, it remains an animal. And it is undesirable to give him hands without the supervision of trainers. And the fact that “the rest of the hands were poking and everything is ok” is not an indicator to allow your child to do the same." Meanwhile, another added a note for the mother, "You are responsible for your children, not the dolphinarium."

IMAGE: Pixabay

