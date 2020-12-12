Dolphins At Vashi Creek Leaves Twitter Fascinated; All Credits Given To 'the Lockdown'

The recent lockdown has been quite helpful for the environment and positive effects of the same are being spotted in different parts of the country. A video of the Vashi creek in Navi Mumbai has lately been going viral across social media platforms. The video showcases few dolphins in the water, which is not a common site in India. People have flooded the comments section in fascination as they believe nature has been healing on its own.

Dolphins at Vashi creek

A bunch of dolphins were recently spotted at the Vashi creek between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai and the video has been leaving most of Mumbai happy. In the video posted on Twitter, a pair of dolphins are seen jumping out of the water and back again as they enjoy the breeze and the strong sunlight. These aquatic mammals are seen having a gala time in the water while the Mumbai skyline rests in the background. The water slashing sounds can also be heard in the background as the place has proper silence.

The video was shared on December 11, 2020, by a Twitter handle by the name Priktesh Shah. In the short video, the young man mentioned that these dolphins were spotted at the Vashi creek. It currently has around 3.8k likes and around 488 retweets for its engaging content.

Dolphins in Mumbai Vashi creek 🐬 pic.twitter.com/Td8oV0jFTo — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) December 11, 2020

This spot in the Vashi creek is generally spotted from the old and new Vashi railway bridge which connects Vashi and Mankurd cities. Previously, a number of people had claimed that they had seen dolphins around the area while travelling on the Mumbai local train along the harbour line. However, this bridge had also become a hotspot for garbage disposal, putting the aquatic life here, at high risk. This video has become proof of how things have changed over the lockdown as waterbodies cleaned themselves through a steady flow.

In the comments section of the post, people have spoken about how amazing this new trend is. A few people have written that this cleanliness must be maintained at all times so that more animals can breed here. A few people have also mentioned that the government needs to keep these places clean as it is quite necessary. Have a look.

Wow! Lived next to the creek for some time and never thought it had Dolphins. Is this a recent phenomena? — Ordinary Jo (@joseprem1) December 11, 2020

If this is because of lockdown, i dont mind more lockdowns 😬 — A comment & 3 slow 👏 (@krishnavallabh) December 11, 2020

Wow..! You did it .

I tried could not succeed, before making camera on thy would disappear .. — Ajay (@ajaykusalkar) December 12, 2020

