Dominican Singer Nfasis Goes Viral On Social Media As He Marries In T-Shirt & Ripped Denim

A wedding is one of the most important days in any couple’s life. Various people go all guns blazing in terms of look and their attire to make their wedding as memorable as possible. Usually, a bride is dressed in a white gown while the groom goes for a classic tuxedo look. However, Dominican singer Nfasis had something else in his mind as he turned up for his wedding dressed in a shirt and a ripped denim shorts. The Nfasis' wedding photos have been going viral all over the internet since then.

Nfasis recently tied the knot with Diana Vargas de Garcia. He took to his social media handles a couple of days ago and shared the pictures from his wedding with his fans. The Dominican singer is since then going viral on social media for his choice of attire on the big day of his wedding. He turned up for the ceremony in the most casual look possible. The netizens are in awe of his look as he turned up in a t-shirt and ripped denim shorts while his wife was fully dressed in a wedding gown. The Dominican singer Nfasis is spotted wearing a white t-shirt with his vest visible underneath and ripped and patched denim shorts.

He completed his look with mid-calf length white socks over what looked like sliders. On the other hand, Nfasis's wife is seen wearing a beautiful white mermaid lace dress with a veil and a tiara. Their daughters served as bridesmaids who were also dressed in white gowns. Apart from ditching the tuxedo and going for a casual look, Nfasis also kept a straight face during the entire wedding ceremony as his wife is seen smiling for the cameras. Nfasis's wife also shared a video of him entering the wedding ceremony. Here is a look at Nfasis' wedding photos and the video.

Netizens react to his 'unserious' look

As soon as he shared the pictures on his social media handles, netizens all over the world took to the comments section and expressed their opinions on his ‘unserious’ look. A lot of people had a good laugh at his look and straight face during the wedding ceremony while several others also felt that he should have dressed appropriately as it was a big day for not just him, his wife too. One of the users reacted to his look and expressions and said, “If “This ain’t even my whole day” was a person.” Several others pointed that the guests are better dressed than him while some also said that he is dressed like Nfasis's songs. Some users also praised him for being himself and not caring about other people’s opinions. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Nfasis' wedding photos.

