Domino's Responds To Backlash Over 'fish And Chips Pizza', Says 'sorry For The Trouble'

After Domino's Pizza in Japan came under fire for introducing ‘fish and chips pizza’ for mixing Italian and British delicacies, the food chain apologised from the official account but noting that it’s “quite delicious.” For a whooping ¥3,599 (£23) or around $31.9, they were offering pizza topped with crispy fish and chips, lemon slices, potato, basil, tartar sauce and tomato sauce. However, the latest product did not sit right with Italians and English people which according to several netizens “insults both England and Italy.” People across both the concerned nations did not shy away from expressing their disagreement with Domino's Pizza Japan’s product prompting an apology from the outlet for the ‘trouble’.

The outlet responded to one of the critics of ‘fish and chips pizza’ saying, “We are sorry our fish and chip pizza has caused so much trouble. We think it’s quite delicious. If you are in Japan and would like to challenge let us know. We may be able to work out a plan internally that we can offer to you for free!”

Shortly after the pizza was unveiled on social media, the ‘Fish and Chips vs Pizza’ memes and jokes started trending on social media especially when the atmosphere was heated with Euro 2020 over which team is the best. While Italy took the cup home finally on July 11, the social media users continued to argue which is cuisine is better. Several netizens even turned the food pictures into memes with texts saying, ‘don’t add pineapples to pizza’ or ‘you cannot put fish on chips.’

Japan Dominos have invented a dish that insults both England and Italy. pic.twitter.com/sacNAtvMex — mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) July 11, 2021

We are sorry our fish and chip pizza has caused so much trouble. We think it’s quite delicious. If you are in Japan and would like to challenge let us know👍 We may be able to work out a plan internally that we can offer to you for free!🍕 — ドミノ・ピザ (@dominos_JP) July 12, 2021

Domino's Japan wants users to try the pizza

Even though most people criticised the pizza, some of them admitted that they would “probably quite enjoy eating this.” While one of the Twitter users wrote, “I was already disgusted then I saw the lemon slices,” another questioned, “How do pizzas cost so much in Japan?!” Twitter user Mark Evans who appears to have posted about the pizza first has garnered over 5,200 retweets and over 24.2k likes with his viral post. Meanwhile, Domino's Pizza in Japan has continued to encourage people to try their fish and chips pizza.

Dominos Japan is sending me one. I’ll let you all know what I think. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/PNySkBn4sz — Akidearest (@akidearest) July 13, 2021

still better than this 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3lxMBgO1up — iManda  (@imandac) July 11, 2021

You can insult the English with food!



Point out the food on the left was "English" food pre-Brexit and that on the right, post-Brexit..... pic.twitter.com/iQ6WZ5N93k — Gary Fallon (@GaryFallon2) July 12, 2021

I’d actually demolish this so fast… https://t.co/7htmqc9Eau — James Wong (@Botanygeek) July 12, 2021

Look, you can like corn on pizza, FINE, do you, but I think we can all agree DOMINO’S NEEDS TO BE STOPPED. https://t.co/5ZPuykgp85 — Shannon Okey (@knitgrrl) July 12, 2021

IMAGE: Twitter/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.