Donald Trump's Lookalike Spotted Selling Kulfi In Pakistan In A Melodious Way: Watch

“Donald Trump is in Pakistan,” said netizens in unison after a video went viral featuring a person selling kulfis with a soulful baritone in Pakistan and sharing uncanny resemblance with former US President who lost his power to POTUS Joe Biden. While Donald Trump is banned on Facebook and Twitter, netizens can’t keep calm because they believe they have found his doppelganger in Pakistan that too, with the talent of music. The ‘Kulfiwala’ from Pakistan supposedly lives with albinism and can be seen with blond white hair with a physique similar to Trump. The Kulfiseller is captured in the video singing beside his cart.

The video which has now gone viral was first shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy on his social media platforms with the caption, “Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat hai” while expressing his willingness to find the Kulfi seller who is wearing traditional Kurta Pyjama while singing a soulful melody about ‘Kulfi’. Apart from internet users sharing the video because of Kulfi seller’s resemblance with Donald Trump, others said that his talent should go global owing to his ‘magical’ voice. Some even pointed out that the kulfi seller in the video hails from Sahiwal in the Punjab region of Pakistan and is called ‘Chacha Bagga.’ Watch:

‘His voice is soulful’

One of the locals, as per Metro.co.uk said, “His voice is soulful – he’s an artist. He seems to fascinate everyone on the streets not because of selling ice cream but because of his incredible singing. This man should have been rocking the stage rather than selling ice cream.” While another one wrote, “He has set an example for all of us – this is how you do good to others by working dedicatedly.”

Donald Trump’s new business. Ice cream selling https://t.co/ZebDN09kyg — shafiq Ur Rehman (@shafiqr77) June 11, 2021

Donald trump making American great again https://t.co/hCswwg6ukX — Senator Timur T.I 🗯 (@ITaimoorReal) June 11, 2021

Donald trump in pakistan,,,, https://t.co/TGhUWKD6jy — yar mohammad khan (@apex_vital) June 11, 2021

I appreciate him efforts. ❤️ https://t.co/RB8fo58GC0 — معاذ حبيب الله (@MuazHabibullah) June 11, 2021

This is not the first time that internet users were amazed by the resemblance of the US Presidents with other members. Earlier, netizens posted a snapshot from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho’s song Pretty Woman that according to them shoes US President Joe Biden playing Dhol.

Throwback to when @JoeBiden did cameo appearance in Kal Ho Na Ho.



Apparently he's a Big SRK fan & requested Karan Johar to have him for brief cameo. #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo pic.twitter.com/MC0GB2RRy5 — Pratap Mishra (@pratmist) November 27, 2020

IMAGE: Instagram/AP

