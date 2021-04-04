'Don't Give Any Excuses': Pune Police Share Powerful Video To Spread Face Mask Awareness

In an effort to encourage the citizens to adhere to the mask mandate, Pune police on Sunday shared an Israeli campaign video to spread mask awareness where a number of acclaimed figures with special needs were seen wearing the protective covering despite physical inability and challenges. In order to inspire people and help them stay motivated and safe from the SARS-CoV-2 contagion, the cops recommended keeping the masks on to avert the risk of a serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infection. In the Israeli mask campaign footage, inspirational heroes with disabilities with amputated arms or limbs were seen wearing masks with ease in order to motivate others to do the same.

"Don't give us any excuses. If I can do it: If I can put on a mask – and I can put on a mask – so can you," they each said in the video. The footage flashes an important message, ‘Wear a mask. Save a life,’ on a conclusive note. In a bid to rally the public to wear a mask, the Pune police department cited one of the many silly excuses people made to remove their masks, despite it being the only effective strategy known to science to combat the novel coronavirus spread. “It feels so hot, can’t wear this mask,” the department wrote, adding that those who complained about the mask rule shall draw inspiration from the footage.

Despite challenges, they wear a mask

In the nearly 30-second video campaign, one can see luminaries like the Israel Defense Forces war hero Capt. Zvi Shilon, who lost an arm in an explosion from the IED placed along the Israeli-Gaza border. His arms were amputated and yet he is seen wearing his face mask with socket prosthetics. The video also features the world's first licensed armless pilot in aviation history and Guinness World Record medalist Jessica Cox who wears a mask with her feet. It then flashes blind marathon runner Beza Nebeva and specially-abled professional Carmel Yogev. Despite their significant physical challenges, the inspirational figures adhere to the mask rule. The footage was shot by a wheelchair tennis player and a Paralympic gold medalist Noam Gershony and ad maker Stephan Miller. Gershony had lost the ability to walk after a near-fatal helicopter crash while serving Israel's defense forces.

The video was intended to encourage people worldwide to wear a mask as Gershony stated that every life lost to COVID-19, and behind the death, toll figure is a “person, a friend, a family member, a loved one.” The Pune police, sharing the powerful footage urged people not to make an excuse as they attempted to convince the public to wear a mask as cases in India are on an alarming surge.