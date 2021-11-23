'Don't Leave Me Mommy': Cat Sleeps Holding Human's Hand, Watch What Happens Next

Every day, several adorable videos featuring animals circulate on the internet and some of them are too cute to miss. People share videos of cats on different social media platforms, few of which show their goofy side, others showcase the heartwarming bond between the feline and the human. A video shared on Reddit shows a cat sleeping while holding the hand of a human. The human soon starts pulling away from the hand, however, the feline opens its eyes and does not let go of the owner.

The video opens to show a cat sleeping while holding the human’s hand tightly. After the cat was fast asleep, the human started taking his hand off. The human tries to pull away the hand from the cat, however, the feline wakes up and holds it again. The human then stayed with the cat. The clip has been posted alongside the caption, “Don’t leave me hooman.” Watch the video here:

Netizens react to the video

The clip, since being shared, has been 98% upvoted and has attracted netizens. Social media users amazed to see the cute clip of human and the feline expressed their views in the comments section. One user commented, “Being wanted by a cat always feels like a rare privilege.” “this cat itself is grace and charm, so gentle”, commented another user. Another netizen commented, “My cat did that too. She also waited at the front door, when i came home from school, to greet me. Miss her every day.” Check out some users' reactions:

