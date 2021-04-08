'Don't Text And Bike': Cyclist, Busy On Phone, Crashes Into Parked Van | Watch

Former American basketball player Rex Chapman took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video with an important message that read ‘Don’t text and bike…”. He shared a video of a cyclist who learnt this lesson the hard way when he collapsed into a van while texting. The video has now gone viral with netizens sharing the video all across social media. While few think it is a funny video, others think that the people need to be cautious and this video gives an important message.

Boy hits a van while texting

The 15 seconds video begins with a person riding a cycle, while he is deeply engrossed in his phone. He is barely looking in front as his head is pointed downwards towards his phone. Further, into the video, he crashed into a minivan that was parked on the roadside. The video has been captured on a CCTV camera. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 1 million views. "Unlike those driving and texting who are often traveling fast, people cycling and texting tend to be going very slow presenting little risk to others and mainly injuring their ego", wrote a Twitter user. Making a hilarious remark, another person wrote, "Hahaha he goes so fast from crashing to trying to blame the van to looking around embarrassed". Tweeples can be seen retweeting the video with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "If you're going to text and bike... at least wear a helmet....". Another person wrote, "The joys of texting, it was the vans fault".

