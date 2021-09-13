'Don't You Dare Touch Him': Video Of Cat Protecting Dog Goes Viral; Watch

It is a common belief that a cat and a dog could not stand with each other together. However, the viral video of a possessive cat protecting a pet dog is something that could contradict your belief. The short clip opens depicting a beautiful interspecies relationship shared by a dog and a cat. As the video starts, a brown and a black coloured cat can be seen playing on a plank of wood. As the video proceeds, a brown pet dog can be seen standing facing another brown cat. As soon as the dog approached the brown cat sitting on a boundary wall, the latter used her paws to scratch the canine. Watch the cat vs dog video here:

Apprehending the dog was in danger, the brown and a black coloured cat jumped from the wooden structure and started fighting with another small carnivorous mammal. In the background, the sound of cats fighting with each other can also be heard. However, the dog escaped the incident unhurt due to the quick response shown by his friend. Meanwhile, the video is now viral on several social media platforms, including Twitter. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Rex Chapman with the caption: "Don’t you dare touch him" some 11 hours ago has garnered the attention of more than forty-eight thousand netizens.

Since being shared, thousands of social media users also took to the comment section to write witty remarks. "This video could only be better if the cat on the table handed her earrings and purse to a third cat," wrote one such user. While the other user warned not to mess with a cat or animal. "Never ever mess with a cat’s dog, sister/brother cat or human. They will come after you," wrote the user. "Wonder if it’s one or both of those cats sounding like Donald Duck at the end," commented the third user.

Another video of cat and dog relationship went viral

Take a look at videos:

The viral video depicted a beautiful interspecies relationship, shared by a dog and a cat, and how they are comfortable in each other's company. These two are called neighbourhood buddies, as they are good friends with each other. Even, the caption of the viral post called them, "Neighborhood Besties." The video has gained more than 1700 likes, and several comments with 10 hours of sharing Some comments by the users commented that it was a cute moment that got captured on camera, another user wrote, “So cute, besties for sure, so cute, ❤️👏👏😂😊😊”, while another wrote that he cried while after watching this. The video is touching, indeed, and has captured the moments beautifully.

