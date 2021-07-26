Doritos Rewards $20,000 To Australian Teen, Rylee For Rare ‘puffy Dorito One Of A Kind’

Doritos has offered a reward of $ 20,000 to a 13-year old Australian teen for a puffy chip that she found in the pack of nachos. On June 11, Rylee Stuart posted a video on Tik-Tok featuring a rare chip that soon went viral and got over 4 million views. The girl discovered the chip while eating Doritos nachos. After posting the video on Tik-Tok, Rylee asked her followers she should eat the rare chip pieces or was it too valuable for that. Soon the video gained many reactions from users online and people posted all kinds of reactions in the comment section.

Rylee has put the 'Rare Puffy Chip' on sale

Rylee got an idea of putting the chip on sale and created a listing for $ 0.99 on eBay, describing the chip as "puffy Dorito one of a kind". A news agency 9News reported, However, there were more people interested in getting the chip than one would have thought, and the people started a bid for getting the puffy Doritos. Soon the bids went up to $ 10,000. The Australian Teen screamed out of excitement when she observed that the bids went to $10,000. Cracking jokes over the rare puffy chip, her father said that the chip belongs to him as he bought it.

Later, the listing drew a lot of attention online, and none other than Doritos itself offered her a $20,000 reward. News18 reported the statement of Doritos chief marketing officer Vandita Pandey, which stated that the company was impressed with Rylee's innovative idea and boldness so, it wanted her to be getting rewarded for it.

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta provided 'Doritos' to the needy

On May 23, 2021, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Adesh Gupta too had a noble thought in providing food to the needy, but his choice of snacks 'Doritos' led to some fun-filled reactions. Citizens have been providing help to the needy in various ways as the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have created challenges. Politicians, film and sports celebrities, and entrepreneurs, apart from making arrangements for oxygen supply and hospital beds, have also provided essential items to the underprivileged.

The Minister took to Twitter to share that the party was delivering ‘Khadya Samagri’ (food items) with the help of the Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy. He wrote that it was a part of the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ initiative and that along with the needy, it would also be distributed to the municipal workers and police officials.

