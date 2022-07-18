Dosa Listed As 'Naked Crepe' In US Restaurant For Rs 1400; Menu Leaves Netizens Shocked

With people of Indian origin being spread around the world, the cuisines associated with the country are often enjoyed by people worldwide. There are Indian cuisine restaurants in many parts across the globe, and many dishes have been enjoyed by not just the PIOs. While Indians would guarantee non-Indians a delicious experience through their foodstuffs, restaurants often provide descriptions on their menus to give customers an idea of what the food item is.

A US restaurant named Indian Crepe Co., serving South Indian delicacies on its menu, however, is creating a buzz on social media with their bizarre names. The restaurant is serving Indian breakfast items under names like "dunked rice cake delight", "naked crepe", "smashed potato crepe" and "dunked doughnut delight". Confused? Well, it is not as confusing as it looks. We desis often recognise these food items as idli sambhar, plain dosa, masala dosa and medu vada respectively.

Taking to Twitter, a social media user posted a screenshot of the restaurant menu leaving netizens in splits. Some didn't seem impressed by the restaurant's creativity.

Apart from the names of the dishes, what left social media users in shock was their prices. The restaurant was selling “naked crepe" for $17.59 (appox Rs 1,404), while its potato filling version was costlier by one dollar. The “dunked doughnut delight" was priced at $16.49 (Rs 1,316), while the restaurant was selling “dunked rice cake delight" at $15.39 (Rs 1,228).

Soon after the tweet was shared on the micro-blogging site, it is going viral with netizens reacting. The tweet garnered 18.9K likes and 2,390 retweets in a day since its posting.

"In pain," reply netizens

Taking to the comments section, many social media users expressed their pain, wondering why Americans cannot use the original names. Seeing the names and prices of the Indian delicacies, netizens just couldn't keep themselves calm and reacted funnily.

Here are some of the interesting reactions:

Naked crepe has same vibe as that of 'Zinda Rice'https://t.co/wMoxDj3Nzv — Sifar Twittarvi (@rabblerazz) July 17, 2022

Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa ? ! #Savesoil — Isha Prashanti for #Savesoil (@IshaPrashanti) July 17, 2022

I hate it when Indian names are not used.

Sushi, Sashimi are easily used and everyone understands what they are.

I believe it is Indians who do not like to use Indian names - Westerners are OK with it. — Madhumita D.Mazumdar (@mdmzd) July 17, 2022

They will learn how to pronounce Crêpe but can't say dosa. urgh https://t.co/wSWsSGpktx — Anirudh Menon (@kabeermenon) July 17, 2022

If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W — brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022