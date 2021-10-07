Dosa Trends On Twitter As Verbal Brawl Ensues Over 'North Indian Dosa Is Better' Claim

A ‘food spat’ ensued earlier yesterday on Twitter between netizens in North and South India about who cooked the mouth-watering delicacy ‘Dosa’ better, hilariously roping in Netflix India into the cuisine fight. The verbal brawl ensued online after a user casually stated that the “North Indian dosa is better ” compared with the South Indian version of the dish. This infuriated the traditional dosa recipe creators. The war of words launched after a tweet came into notice of the few on the internet that read: “You’ll never find south Indians saying we make north Indian food better ever”. Users scrambled to either support the north version of the dish, or lambast the person that came up with the idea.

NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER — khushi (@qtcaviar) October 5, 2021

Bruh😂😂😂 my country is whaackk!! Where are my Indian moots?!? DO Y’ALL KNOW THERES A DOSA DISCOURSE HAPPENING RN ON TWT?!?

Bruh I cant pic.twitter.com/qTno2JMGmN — Neha 🌙❤️ (@MoonieTales) October 6, 2021

U might have confused with Vada Pav🤣🤣.We should eat dosa with coconut chutney and sambar,not with some ketchup. — Antony (@BillaKJB) October 6, 2021

Full-fledged ‘online dosa squabble'

Several users jumped to argue against the writer’s opinion, yet many others hurtled their own take about the dish, leading to a full-fledged ‘online dosa squabble’. Shortly ‘dosa’ started to trend on Twitter crossing more than 14k tweets. “What is north Indian dosa?” one questioned in the thread. “Really bad dosa,” another responded. One other said, “South Indian Aloo paratha is the best” launching sarcasm at the North Indian dosa fans. Meanwhile, as the dosa discourse gained momentum, several others took to preparing the dish and sharing the pictures. “Tried hands-on dosa after ages...Came out good,” one wrote sharing the South Indian cuisine’s picture. “Grow up guys,” one other retorted in the comments. The back-and-forth between the North Indian and South Indian dosa lovers continued as Netflix took to its official handle to share its own opinion.

Dosa, an Indian-style crepe is widely popular, more prominently in Southern Indian states where the recipe originated. Known for its myriad of varieties, flavours and unique aroma, the cuisine is usually eaten as breakfast and has been around since the 5th century AD, according to the food experts. Some of the top varieties of dosa that can easily be found on the menu are Masala Dosa, Rava Dosa, Plain Dosa, Mysore Masal Dosa, Cheese Dosa, Neer Dosa and many others. Earlier, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis took to his Twitter to tell his followers that Dosa “tastes better” when it is eaten with the hands after he was given a recommendation on how to savour the dish.

There's only one way to settle the Dosa dispute.



Batter Call Saul ☎️ pic.twitter.com/skJvXbTSzf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 6, 2021

i’ll die belly laughing at this, getting cancelled for having an OPINION ON DOSA what a story to tell — khushi (@qtcaviar) October 6, 2021

I'm north indian and I know my opinion means shit in this dosa discourse, but I ate dosa in Kerala when I was 11 and I still dream about it. Ofc the best dosa is in South India. — Paanda for PM 2069 (@PandasDontSmoke) October 6, 2021

well there's a huge difference in taste of North India and South India's Dosa. Don't judge Dosa if you haven't eaten it in Sothern part of our country. — HIM∆NSHU ^_^ (@Himanshu_Uikey_) October 6, 2021

I love the original south indian Dosa — HIM∆NSHU ^_^ (@Himanshu_Uikey_) October 6, 2021

Dosa Cat, the only acceptable form of dosa pic.twitter.com/Fh2tZkXZ8u — vishu (@vishufr) October 6, 2021

Dosa Discourse ? North Indians make water batter and the blandest coconut chutney and sambhar of all time. — ray ✹ (@rayjewarnav) October 6, 2021

Maharashtra lives on a parallel universe it seems pic.twitter.com/rQuP1Bs4By — A n s h i 🧃 (@anshiyaar) October 6, 2021

WHY IS THIS EVEN EXISTING!!! — Sunflower (@sunflowersoul07) October 6, 2021

NORTH INDIAN DOSA IS BETTER — khushi (@qtcaviar) October 5, 2021

Let me stop this dosa war ra🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/uek8KK9Ah9 — Mahesh🐾 (@mahe_sshh) October 6, 2021

Wait what?

The capability of Indians is quite uncanny.

But yes, South Indian Dosa is the OG. Period. #dosa pic.twitter.com/JXQY8mGpox — Akriti Sharma (@Akriitiisharmaa) October 6, 2021

Not a bad way to close the day out. Planes are the best—food is a close second. #CFI #dosa pic.twitter.com/jQFn6apb3j — Dr. Nicoletta Fala (@nifaflies) September 30, 2021

*People fighting over South Indian dosa vs North Indian dosa*

Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/8tcSlVjaAx — Chaiiituu🦋 (@me_croire) October 6, 2021