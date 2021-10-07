Last Updated:

Dosa Trends On Twitter As Verbal Brawl Ensues Over 'North Indian Dosa Is Better' Claim

The verbal brawl ensued online after a user casually stated that the “North India dosa is better ” compared with the South Indian version of the dish.

A ‘food spat’ ensued earlier yesterday on Twitter between netizens in North and South India about who cooked the mouth-watering delicacy ‘Dosa’ better, hilariously roping in Netflix India into the cuisine fight. The verbal brawl ensued online after a user casually stated that the “North Indian dosa is better ” compared with the South Indian version of the dish. This infuriated the traditional dosa recipe creators. The war of words launched after a tweet came into notice of the few on the internet that read: “You’ll never find south Indians saying we make north Indian food better ever”. Users scrambled to either support the north version of the dish, or lambast the person that came up with the idea. 

Full-fledged ‘online dosa squabble'

Several users jumped to argue against the writer’s opinion, yet many others hurtled their own take about the dish, leading to a full-fledged ‘online dosa squabble’. Shortly ‘dosa’ started to trend on Twitter crossing more than 14k tweets. “What is north Indian dosa?” one questioned in the thread. “Really bad dosa,” another responded. One other said, “South Indian Aloo paratha is the best” launching sarcasm at the North Indian dosa fans. Meanwhile, as the dosa discourse gained momentum, several others took to preparing the dish and sharing the pictures. “Tried hands-on dosa after ages...Came out good,” one wrote sharing the South Indian cuisine’s picture. “Grow up guys,” one other retorted in the comments. The back-and-forth between the North Indian and South Indian dosa lovers continued as Netflix took to its official handle to share its own opinion. 

Dosa, an Indian-style crepe is widely popular, more prominently in Southern Indian states where the recipe originated. Known for its myriad of varieties, flavours and unique aroma, the cuisine is usually eaten as breakfast and has been around since the 5th century AD, according to the food experts. Some of the top varieties of dosa that can easily be found on the menu are Masala Dosa, Rava Dosa, Plain Dosa, Mysore Masal Dosa, Cheese Dosa, Neer Dosa and many others. Earlier, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis took to his Twitter to tell his followers that Dosa “tastes better” when it is eaten with the hands after he was given a recommendation on how to savour the dish.

Tags: Dosa, Twitter, North Indian
