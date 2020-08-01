Dozens Of Sea Otters Floating Together In Waters Of Bartlett Cove; Watch

Social media is full of videos and images of animals that people visit to often distract themselves from all the negativity hovering otherwise on the web. In a video that is doing rounds on Twitter, dozens of sea otter can be seen floating together in the waters of Bartlett Cove. The social marine mammals were seen swimming together as they were captured in the viral video near the surrounding mountains of the glacier bay in Alaska.

'Just awesome'

Sea otters are native to the coasts of the northern and eastern North Pacific Ocean and stays near the water body so it can dive in and prey on fish and other marine invertebrates. Sea otters are coated in thick fur and often weigh between 14 to 45 kg. The incredible footage was shared by the Twitter handle of Glacier Bay National Park, which is located in Southeast Alaska, United States. The 27-second long video has garnered more than 20,000 views since it was shared on July 30. Netizens are absolutely loving the clip as they have flooded the post with love-filled comments.

Sea otter raft ~ A social animal, sea otters have been documented in rafts containing 1,000 animals!⠀

🎥Video: Dozens of sea otters float together in the waters of Bartlett Cove. As we circle the otters, the mountains surrounding glacier bay pass by in the background. pic.twitter.com/jPwzWSvuCB — Glacier Bay NP (@GlacierBayNPS) July 30, 2020

"Beautiful example of the tranquility that Glacier Bay and all of our national parks offer if we just continue to protect the wildlife within. This is something for all generations to learn from and want to preserve beyond their individual lifetimes," one user commented. Another user wrote, "I must say Glacier Bay is one of the most impressive places I've ever been. Just AWESOME."

Forget Disney World-THIS must be the happiest place on Earth! — Stacy M Harvey ✍️ (@StacyMHarvey) July 31, 2020

Wonderful to see 💕💕💕💕💕💕 — Petbunny (@Petbunny4) July 30, 2020

This is fascinating🥰♥️♥️♥️ — NATALIA VESSELOV (@vesselon1) July 30, 2020

