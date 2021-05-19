'Draw Shrek From Memory' Trends On Twitter As Netizens Celebrate 20 Years Of 'Shrek' Film

It has been whopping 20 years since the iconic animated comedy film Shrek released on the silver screen. The green ogre has been ruling over the hearts of fans around the world for two decades now and it has been subject to a number of viral memes for years. On Shrek's 20th anniversary on May 18, ardent fans of the film series flocked to Twitter to celebrate the special occasion and made the fictional ogre trend on the micro-blogging platform.

Netizens celebrate 20 years of Shrek with memes, arts and more

Filmmakers Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson's animated film Shrek hit the big screen on May 18, 2001, after premiering at the Mann Village Theatre on April 22 that year. The film was loosely based on the eponymous fairy tale picture book by famous cartoonist William Steig, published back in 1990. The makers of the film had originally roped in the SNL star Chris Farley to lend his voice to the titular character. However, he passed away after completing 90% of his dubbing for the film in 1997.

Later, Chris' friend Mike Myers was brought onboard to re-record the voice for the green ogre. For the unversed, Mike had to record for Shrek twice, first in a Canadian accent, switching to a Scottish accent later. Following the original film's release in 2001, three instalments and a spin-off film have been released in the span of two decades. In addition to film sequels, the character was also brought to the small screen with shows such as The Adventures of Puss in Boots, Shrek the Halls and Scared Shrekless because of its cult fan following.

Apart from Mike Myers, Shrek's voice cast includes Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow, Vincent Cassel, Conrad Vernon, Chris Miller and Cody Cameron, among others.

Celebrating the film's 20th anniversary, netizens flocked to Twitter and made the hashtag "#DrawShrekFromMemory" trend to share their fond memory of the film. A lot of users also shared some hilarious Shrek memes to celebrate "20 years of Shrek". Take a look at some of the reactions posted by fans of the animated classic below.

we saw shrek was trending and my colleague gave me a gift #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/yCInyVdAUI — ruthyless (@theruthyless) May 19, 2021

I saw the #DrawShrekFromMemory hashtag and I had to try it. I've not seen a Shrek movie in years. pic.twitter.com/lcRwF9LZrB — Mette Aumala, mother of monsters (@MetTiinA) May 19, 2021

Everyone out here drawing shrek from memory and I don't remember what shoes shrek wears#Shrek pic.twitter.com/9VAUM6X6Cp — PKblaze (@PKblaze_Twitch) May 19, 2021

#DrawShrekFromMemory quick doodle on paint with a mouse. I don't think paint, not my memory could do Shrek justice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HG8QUM1m5t — Mohammed 🇵🇸 (@_hajat_) May 19, 2021

Happy Shrek day💖💖💖💖 I love you sm my dream man Shrek🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ThDaFrcvmn — Chimichanga (@panshreksual) May 19, 2021

In honour of shrek being 20 years old - here is my #shrek drawing in a kinda anime style? :) it aint #DrawShrekFromMemory.. But still! pic.twitter.com/L9JtASEs3w — tamara (@Tahmahrahh17) May 19, 2021

I too tried to draw Shrek from memory, this is my attempt pic.twitter.com/xxXLGmj4WP — ✨Lizard Oz✨ (@Lizardyne) May 19, 2021

My contribution to "Shrek from Memory" whilst on break pic.twitter.com/6FgwhaENAu — Isabel 🐸 (@_isabel_louise_) May 19, 2021

fun fact, shrek always came out right around (or on!) my bday so i always saw it in theaters as a bday present lol. formative experiences? 🧐 #DrawShrekFromMemory pic.twitter.com/cRxlaIEHlf — winona (@euouim) May 19, 2021

I heard it was national draw shrek from memory day! pic.twitter.com/iqXks9xCIK — 🐝 Sam King 🎃 (@SamanthaCKing) May 18, 2021

shrek | happy 20th anniversary pic.twitter.com/ueqzbAyLhh — Lois 🍄 (@lv2nt) May 19, 2021

Happy Shrek Day! Here’s one of my favorite memes! pic.twitter.com/6me5PJRebS — M (@msmlroberts) May 19, 2021

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SHREK TRAILER

