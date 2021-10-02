'Drishyam' Memes Return On October 2; Netizens Warn Against Sharing Same Jokes

India commemorates October 2 as Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who served India to be free from British reign. But the day holds a new meaning among the youth in India after the launch of the Bollywood thriller Drishyam, wherein the lead actors, Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgan) and Shriya Saran repeat a lie again and again that they had visited Panjim on October 2. The film was released back in 2015, but even today it is remembered for its popular dialogue, which is repeated over 22 times throughout the movie. Dhrishyam portrays a plot where Salgaonkar cooks up a story to save his daughter, who accidentally killed her blackmailer and the son of a local IG policewoman. The film takes an interesting turn after Salgaonkar comes up with a rescue plan.

The film tells the story of a middle-class family wherein the protagonist plays the role of a busy cable operator. The story takes a weird twist when the daughter of Salgaonkar ends up killing her assaulter, after which Salgaonkar devises a master plan to evade the crime committed by the family. After the police investigation started, Salgaonkar cooked up a story around October 2, saying "he along with his family visited Swami Chinmayanand's Satsang on October 2nd" and a lodge in a hotel later on they returned home on the evening of 3rd October. The ones who have watched the film can recall the scene where Salgaonkar almost escapes from the case by his "Yaad Hai Na 2 October Ko Kya Hua Tha" dialogue.

Drishyam memes return on October 2; Netizens say they are "fed up with the same joke"

The movie was launched 6 years ago, but the dialogue still remains new. Where the nation has celebrated the day remembering Mahatma Gandhi, netizens have once again shared the old joke from the Drishyam movie. Social media is flooded with Drishyam jokes, but for a different reason. Users on social media are fed up with the Drishyam dialogue now and they have been warning everyone against sharing the same meme. This, however, has become a meme fest in itself.

Me When someone tell me Drishyam joke about 2nd October : pic.twitter.com/qCJzQHArA4 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) October 1, 2021

Me to October 2-Drishyam jokes pic.twitter.com/O2YQda5mxP — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) October 1, 2021

Drishyam memes



1st October 2nd October pic.twitter.com/KfDN0K9Jju — 𝓝𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓮𝓭𝓲 🔥 (@mr_sarcastic_in) October 1, 2021

2nd october exist *



Drishyam joke Gandhi Jayanti pic.twitter.com/mqHPfwuLtx — Atul Verma (@sillyy_corner) October 1, 2021

Drishyam jokes are coming pic.twitter.com/dRmntJX3St — Dr Pyaricetamol (@SatanKiNani) October 1, 2021

Image: @Injuruious_dude_instagram