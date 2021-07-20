Driver Captures ‘tornado’ Of Swarming Mosquitoes In East Russia; Watch

A man in Russia’s Ust-Kamchatsk locality was left flabbergasted after he witnessed “tornadoes” of mosquitoes blotting out the sun. He immediately captured and shared the incident online asserting that the cluster spread for over a hundred meters. Later, a DailyMail report disclosed the location of the mindboggling swarm of flying insects to the eastern coast of Kamchatka saying that it had already wreaked havoc among locals.

A video that has surfaced on YouTube features the driver making his way through the rural region when he suddenly encounters a cluster of tornadoes. From a distance, it resembles a normal storm, made up of dust and dirt. However, as the driver moves through it, it turns out that the tornadoes are actually made up of millions of unwelcomed insects.

Speaking to DailyMail later, the driver, who was identified only as Alexei, said that it wasn’t a pleasant experience and he could hardly see the road. 'Giant pillars of mosquitoes were visible everywhere I looked,’ he reckoned. Later, it was found that the tornadoes were a part of the mosquitoes’ mating process and that they “do not attack humans”.

Similar incident

A motorist in Argentina was left shocked after spotting a large twister-like shape thrashing about in the sky, only to discover the shape was made up of mosquitoes. A video emerged on the internet which shows a tornado that is moving. But, as you move closer, you find it isn't a tornado at all but it's actually a swarm of mosquitoes. The video has been recorded by a driver on Route 74 between General Madariaga and Pinamar in Argentina.

The video was posted on Twitter and during the video, the driver can be heard saying, "It's getting bigger and bigger, I have never seen anything like this before". The horrifying giant storm of mosquitoes that looks like a tornado shocked the drivers in Argentina. Initially, it seemed like a normal yet scary twister that they could not escape. However, as they approached it, they realized that it was mosquitoes that were causing it.

