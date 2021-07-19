Driver Saves 25 Children Before Bus Gets ‘devoured By Flames', Gets Labelled A 'hero'

An Italian bus driver received much applause for saving the lives of several children before his bus was 'devoured by flames' on July 13. Around 25 children boarded a bus that blew up in a tunnel. The bus, which was taking teenagers aged 14 to 16 to a summer camp, caught fire in a tunnel 80 kilometers from Milan, according to reports. Fortunately, the bus driver saw what was happening and was able to get his young passengers out before the vehicle caught fire.

Before the truck was enveloped in flames, the driver moved fast and managed to save all the children. The driver responded with 'excellent professionalism' and kept a 'cool head' in a risky circumstance, according to officials in the Lombardy Region. Five fire squads were dispatched to put out the flames and close off the entire area. To allow the fire department to undertake essential investigations, the route was closed and traffic was redirected.

All 25 children are safe

On Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m., an accident occurred in a tunnel along the northern lane of the Superstrada 36, which connects the city of Lecco with the province of Sondrio. The wreckage of the burnt bus can be seen in a short video posted on YouTube. Alessandro Fermi, the president of the Regional Council, said it would be an honour to have the driver as a guest at one of the Regio's next sessions.

A similar incident that took place last month

A video of a man preventing an over-speeding car from tripping and tumbling over went viral on social media earlier this month. A man clad in a shirt and lungi can be seen standing on the side of a road in the 8-second CCTV footage. A fast-moving auto-rickshaw suddenly does a U-turn and enters the lane. When the man turns around, it is about to trip. He pushes the car back into its original place, saving the lives of the driver and the passengers.