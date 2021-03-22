Drone Footage Of Iceland Volcanic Eruptions Shows Closer View Of Lava River: Watch

The eruption of a long-dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometres (20 miles) away. Icelandic Meteorological Office had shared the pictures and footage of the eruption on its Twitter handle.

Travel blogger Bjorn Steinbekk took multiple videos of the lava eruption in Iceland. Steinbekk has shared the video on his Instagram reels and the post has gone viral. Steinbekk has shared the video alongside the caption, "Sometimes you just need to let go!". The footage shows Fagradals Mountain from below before the drone flies to the top of the volcano as lava erupts. The video shows red-hot lava coming down the sides of the volcano. Take a look at the videos.

Since being shared the videos have got more than 3000 likes and gathered lots of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Holy smokes! That's the wildest thing i have seen EVER." Another person commented, "amazing shot, but looks like you lucky brother that was close". "Literally the coolest thing ever", wrote another user.

Volcano eruption

According to the Meteorological office of Iceland, the eruption began at around 8:45 PM (local time) on March 19. Many people went to the nearest road to the mountain to look at the eruption but a photographer flew the drone right over the volcano. Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub, said flights have remained on schedule since the eruption began. Scientists flew over the Geldinga Valley eruption on Saturday morning and estimated the eruptive fissure was about 500 meters long (1,640 feet.) The two streams of lava were about 2.5 kilometres from the nearest road.

A new video of the eruption at Geldingardalur valley in Reykjanes peninsula. Taken from the Coast Guard helicopter. #Reykjanes #Eruption #Fagradalsfjall pic.twitter.com/B862heMzQL — Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021

Nýjar myndir frá Almannavörnum sýna vel umfang eldstöðvanna í Geldingadal. #Reykjanes #eldgos pic.twitter.com/rvQghE4o4I — Icelandic Meteorological Office - IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 21, 2021

(Image Credit: Bsteinbekk Instagram)

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

