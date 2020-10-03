Video: Drunk Student Gets Stuck In Tumbler Dryer, Firefighters Come To Rescue I Watch

In another bizarre incident, firefighters were called to extract a student from tumbler dryer. The incident happened in the United Kingdom when Rosie Cole, a 21-year-old university student dived inside the dryer in an inebriated state. Cole, who had a few glasses of alcohol thought it there was no way she could get stuck inside the machine but eventually, she was proven wrong.

After a few unsuccessful attempts of getting her out, emergency services were called around 11 pm (local time) by her roommate. Wales Online quoted Cole who said that if firefighters could save cats from trees, they could probably save a student from the tumble dryer. As per the firefighters, the woman was taken out without any injury.

Read: Baby Bird Being Fed With Straw Sparks Hilarious Memes, Netizens Call It 'corona Bat'

Read: Video: Alligator Ransacks Family's Backyard In South Carolina, Netizens Terrified

A 50-second video compilation of the whole incident was posted on Twitter and shows three firemen trying to pull her out after she was stuck in that position for more than 20 mins. In the last part of the video, the young girl could be seen cheering after successfully coming out of the machine. Since shared the short video has racked up over 250 likes and multiple retweets from amused netizens.

Stuck in washing machine

In a similar, incident, a US teen, Amari Dancy, was playing with her cousins when she decided to hide in the washing machine which later required a fire department rescue. The incident was captured on camera by Amari’s aunt who had a good laugh after her poor decision.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Amari said that she had decided to hide in the washing machine as she already had hid underneath the bed and in the closet. When she got stuck one of her cousins reportedly alerted the adults, after which the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue arrived at her home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Read: US: Girl Gets Stuck In Washing Machine During Hide & Seek Game, Fire Dept Comes To Rescue

Read: Video: Monkey Dances With Joy While Taking Bath, Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.