A hotel in Dubai has rung in the new year by breaking a Guinness World Record. Atlantis The Palm in partnership with Moet & Chandon (UAE) and Luuk Broos Events (Netherlands) has been awarded the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid. The hotel built the largest drinking glass pyramid using 54,740 glasses on December 30, 2021.

The pictures of the drinking glass pyramid have been shared by Atlantis The Palm on Instagram. For making the glass pyramid, the hotel used 54,740 glass coupes and more than 55 man-hours to create the 8.23-metre high tower, according to Atlantis The Palm. The hotel has also shared a video that shows the construction of the glass tower. The hotel has also shared the video of Guinness World Records handing over the certificate to them. Take a look at the post here:

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest drinking glass pyramid “was a freestanding 3-sided solid Pyramid”. Furthermore, the GWR noted that each of the three pyramid bases measured 6.1 metres and the construction was completed with the attempt to fill the top layer of glasses with a drink. The Guinness World Record on its website wrote, "It was a freestanding 3-sided solid Pyramid made complete from Commercially available drinking glasses. Each of the 3 pyramid bases measured 6.1 m (20 ft) with a centre height to the apex of 8.2 m (26 ft 11 in). The final act of completing the attempt was to fill the top layer of glasses with a drink."

Image: Instagram/@AtlantisThePalm