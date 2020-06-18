Dublin Airport Tweets 'that's Mumbai', Lists Funny Reasons For Understandable Image Mix Up

A Twitter reply by Dublin Airport is now winning everybody’s heart on the internet. According to reports, a leading Irish news and lifestyle magazine ‘Lovin Dublin’ mistakenly used a picture of Mumbai airport for an article about recent rainfall in the Irish capital. However, after it came into public view, Dublin Airport took to Twitter and wrote, “Er, guys, that's not us.”

The stock image used in the article shows two aircraft through a hazy, rain-splattered camera lens. The photograph also shows an airline worker standing on the runway. However, what identified it as a Mumbai airport photograph was a telltale blue yellow log of the Jet Airways.

Er, guys, that's not us. That's Mumbai Airport in India. The @jetairways aircraft is a clue, as it was based in Mumbai. Totally understand the mix up, as a) that rain could definitely be Irish & b) it's been so long you've probably almost forgotten what we look like. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/vCGmHZY5uV — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 17, 2020

In their Tweet, the Irish airport clarified that they totally understand the mix up as there were recent rains in both the cities. In addition, they also joked that it might have happened as it has been long since airports functioned amid COVID-19. However, they added that an aircraft of Mumbai based Jet airways provided a clue. In the thread, they also clarified, that though the media outlet mistakenly used the wrong stock image, the news story was absolutely true.

Since shared the post has become a massive hit on the internet garnering over three thousand likes and 200 likes. While many have called it "hilarious" many others have also shared their experience of "Dublin Rains". One user wrote, "Hi Dublin airport, Lovin Dublin regularly make serious mistakes, like publishing drone shots taken in flight paths in controlled airspace at 1500 feet in contravention to their own rules. Its just what they do I am afraid!" while another wrote," Love your style". Yet another comment read, "Love the wit".

You’re tweets brighten my day and always make me smile don’t ever change ðŸ™ðŸ¤£ — sharon ferguson (@sharonf1973) June 17, 2020

The story is true. It’s just a stock airport picture that’s not captioned. PS Belfast - bet you guys are experts in rain. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 17, 2020

Ha ha. Oh boy... — Bhushan Kale (@Bhushan60645384) June 17, 2020

