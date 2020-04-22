'Defeat Is When You Refuse To Get Up': Duckling Finally Climbs Up After Falling Many Times

An inspirational video of a ducking failing to climb a step to unite with family but giving it multiple attempts despite grievous outcome has sparked hope amongst the netizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle, the 56-second clip shows a skein of ducks headed towards the greener pastures in an unknown location.

While most ducklings and their mother manage to get to the other side of the step, the tiniest of ducklings struggles in vain, nonetheless, it keeps trying. In what could be called an inspiring moment for the internet, the little bird finally manages to cross the barrier, after falling on the ground several times, sending a strong message to the community that one can overcome even the most insurmountable of obstacles.

Defeat is not when you FALL down....

It is when you REFUSE to get up🙏 pic.twitter.com/MZk2SVPZQ3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 22, 2020

A beautiful message

Watched over 6.3k times online, the clip has gripped the Twitter users emotionally as it amassed over 1k likes and is being shared widely on social media. “Credit goes to the mom who gave the time and space for the duckling to learn on its own and fail so many times. Humans should do the same and quit spoon-feeding kids,” wrote a user. “A small chick but a great lesson,” wrote another. “Beautiful heart-warming depiction,” wrote a third.

Beautiful, sharing. — Anirbaan Hritiq (@listenhritiq) April 22, 2020

Never give up.. — Deb007 (@Deb00711) April 22, 2020

Phew! — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) April 22, 2020

Yes sir, absolutely correct . But she the confidence of her mother on her child, such a blessings .



The biggest thing is “ Scare of defeating mind, the one who defeated his/her scare is the winner one in any challenges “. @arunbothra 🙏 — CHOWKIDAR NIRAKAR KHATUA (@NIRAKARKHATUA1) April 22, 2020

Nice one — Balachandar (@Balacha89042377) April 22, 2020

True — ettirankandath (@ettirankandath) April 22, 2020

Sir can i copy your videos, really its very nice videos you always update, shown to children its very nice feeling giving touch to nature — Allrounder Ankush (@AlightAnsh) April 22, 2020

