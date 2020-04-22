'Defeat Is When You Refuse To Get Up': Duckling Finally Climbs Up After Falling Many Times

What’s Viral

The duckling sends a strong message to the community when it succeeds after multiple failures that one can overcome even the most insurmountable of obstacles. 

Duckling

An inspirational video of a ducking failing to climb a step to unite with family but giving it multiple attempts despite grievous outcome has sparked hope amongst the netizens amid the coronavirus pandemic. Shared by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle, the 56-second clip shows a skein of ducks headed towards the greener pastures in an unknown location.  

While most ducklings and their mother manage to get to the other side of the step, the tiniest of ducklings struggles in vain, nonetheless, it keeps trying. In what could be called an inspiring moment for the internet, the little bird finally manages to cross the barrier, after falling on the ground several times, sending a strong message to the community that one can overcome even the most insurmountable of obstacles. 

A beautiful message

Watched over 6.3k times online, the clip has gripped the Twitter users emotionally as it amassed over 1k likes and is being shared widely on social media. “Credit goes to the mom who gave the time and space for the duckling to learn on its own and fail so many times. Humans should do the same and quit spoon-feeding kids,” wrote a user. “A small chick but a great lesson,” wrote another. “Beautiful heart-warming depiction,” wrote a third.  

