Duo Performing Traditional Philippine Dance Leaves Netizens Impressed; Watch Video

Nearly six thousand videos are uploaded every second on Instagram only. Well, this is the only figure of one social media platform. If we calculate the videos that are uploaded every day, it goes beyond one's imagination. Meanwhile, talented people always find ways to grab the attention of netizens. One such video showcasing the amazing skill of two skilful dancers shaking their legs on the beats of bamboo has impressed millions of netizens. As per the viral post, the two young dancers can be seen performing Tinikling –– a traditional bamboo folk dance in the Philippines.

Watch the viral video of traditional Philippine dance here:

Young dancers in the Philippines performing a traditional bamboo dance known as Tinikling. pic.twitter.com/HexbSSewY5 — dusttoodigital (@dusttoodigital) September 17, 2021

It is worth noting that Tinikling is a traditional Philippine folk dance that originated during the Spanish colonial era. The traditional dance involves two people beating, tapping, and sliding bamboo poles on the ground and against each other in coordination with one or more dancers who step over and in between the poles in a dance. Shaking their legs on the same concept, the video starts with two skilful dancers completing the performance without missing a single beat. In the short clip, a huge enthusiastic crowd can also be seen motivating the dancers, while two men are recorded tapping, and sliding bamboo poles on the ground.

Netizens recall their performances during school events

Now if that bamboo smash them toes… 😩 pic.twitter.com/g8G43nLeTB — Dev’n 😎 / 💰💰 (@meraki_severusX) September 18, 2021

Though it is not yet clear about the origin of the video, the short clip is now viral on several social media platforms including, Twitter. Since being shared with the caption: "Young dancers in the Philippines performing a traditional bamboo dance known as Tinikling," the video has garnered over one million views and the count is still going on. Meanwhile, thousands of netizens took to the comment section to applaud the amazing coordination of the dancers. However, some raised eyebrows whether it would hurt if one's foot got caught between the two sticks. One such user wrote, "Omg, I remember this!!! In, out, side, side, on, in, out. I don't think we called it elastic but it got higher and higher and we'd repeat the same footsteps." While one user recounted the old memory when she used to perform in school. "We did this at my elementary school. Really nice to see a reminder of where it was from!" wrote the user. "We did this in elementary school in NJ, beat wasn't THAT fast. Seeing other responses, guess it was pretty common," recalled other such users.

(Image: Twitter/@dusttoodigital)