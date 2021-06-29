Dwayne Johnson Dons Amazon Shirt In Meeting With Jeff Bezos; Duo Tease 'big Announcement'

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson on Tuesday hinted at an exciting collaboration between his production house Seven Bucks and Amazon Studios. Teasing fans over the collab, 'The Rock' posted an image with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Instagram saying that the two had a 'big announcement to deliver fun to families around the world.' In the image, Dwayne Johnson was spotted wearing Amazon's trademark T-shirt as he smiled away with Jeff Bezos in the frame.

"One of us graduated Summa Cum Laude from and the other once asked his criminal law professor if he could “slip me a few answers” so he could guarantee an A on his midterm exam. Exciting week coming up as our Amazon Studios and Seven Bucks Productions come together for a big announcement to deliver fun to families around the world," said Dwayne Johnson on his Instagram.

"Shared passions and always putting in the hard work with our own two hands. I look forward to this one, brother. Teremana is on the way! And when I rock my Amazon shirt for our meetings to talk shop it sorta makes us twinning," he added.

Jeff Bezos to leave Earth for space trip

Notably, the meeting between the two comes just weeks before the Amazon CEO blasts off into space with his brother, Mark, and an unidentified passenger who paid $28 million for a seat on Blue Origin's New Shepherd spacecraft. Bezos' announcement of space travel has sparked controversy in the US after netizens attacked him over choosing to engage in fun space travel over using his resources to tackle hunger and homelessness. Some even began petitioning to stop the Amazon CEO from "re-entering into the Earth" ever again. "Billionaires should not exist...on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there," the petition signed by 10,000 people read.

The Amazon CEO is expected to step down from his role on July 5. He will be succeeded by Amazon executive Andy Jassy who will take over the CEO role. Notably, July 5 is a special day for Bezos. Amazon was incorporated nearly 27 years ago on the day.

(With Agency Inputs)

