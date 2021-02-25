Dwayne Johnson Tells His Daughter That He Is 'dinosaur', Watch Her Adorable Reaction

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is a doting father and his social media is proof of it. The wrestler-turned-actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures with his daughter. In the post, The Rock told his daughter Tiana that he is a "250 million-year-old dinosaur". The reaction of his daughter is winning the hearts of netizens. Since being shared, the post has accumulated 2.8 million likes.

Dwayne Johnson tells he is a dinosaur

Dwayne Johnson often shares the videos and pictures with his daughters and the fans and followers pour in their love. The latest post is nothing different as it displayed cute father-daughter bonding. In the caption, The actor wrote, "*swipe left 1st pic is lil’ Tia’s deep fascination with daddy’s callouses and how they feel and what they mean? 2nd pic is the look when I tell her “it means that Daddy’s actually a dinosaur who’s 250 million years old".

Netizens react to Instagram post

The netizens are all hearts for the post. One user wrote, "You're fantastic man." "Awe, she's adorable", another user wrote. Another individual commented, "Aww she probably sees you as her super hero." Another user commented, "But she’s not even afraid of dinosaur dad." Another individual commented, "you are a beauty daddy..so sweet". Another user wrote, "Aww how adorable". "I love this- particularly how she’s clutching your finger with her whole hand- pure", wrote another person. "Awwwww too cute omgg", wrote another user.

