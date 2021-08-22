Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises His Fans In New Heart-warming Video; Watch

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, he is known for both his sports achievements and his acting career. In addition, he expresses his gratitude to his fans by posting numerous videos on his Instagram page thanking them for their love and support. The Rock recently released a video of himself surprising some tour bus riders in his neighbourhood with a totally unexpected appearance.

The Rock surprised the fans

He shared the video with the caption, "Hey you guys know where I can find The Rock? Love pullin’ up in my pickup truck beside all these tour buses that tour my neighbourhood and surprising the heck outta people!!! One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin’ a few folks happy.[sic]" As he pulls up to one of the several tour buses, the star cracks jokes. Screams of astonishment and delight erupt in response to his greeting and, according to the form, Dwayne Johnson arrives in his pickup truck. "How you guys doing?” he asks, and the fans continue to cheer and take photos.

Posted earlier today, the post has received approximately 5.9 million views, with the numbers rapidly rising. People expressed their admiration for the actor's gesture in a variety of ways. "That is incredible!!! So much love they have for you and you for them in return," wrote an Instagram user. “So dope,” commented another. “Aww, so sweet,” expressed the third user.

Future projects of The Rock

Johnson is adored for his appearances in films, television shows and WWE. He's now working on three projects, the first of which is Red Notice, which will be released this year, followed by DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam, which will be released next year. There are also rumours that he may return to WWE for one more match, possibly against his cousin Roman Reigns, but nothing is certain at this time. Dwayne Johnson has always been a likeable on-screen figure and actor. Following his most recent post, though, people can't help but respect his dedication to followers and enthusiasm for work even more.

Image- @therock/Instagram