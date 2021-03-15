Eagle Protects Her Eggs While Being Covered In Snow, Netizens Say 'What A Great Mama!'

An adorable post showing the love of an eagle for its eggs has left the netizens in a complete awe. The pictures have been shared in a Facebook post featuring a mama bald eagle, named Jackie who kept her eggs warm during snowfall. The pictures have been uploaded by Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam, the post consists of several pictures showing the mama eagle named Jackie and its partner Shadow taking care of their eggs amid snowfall.

Jackie protected its eggs by sitting and covering itself under the heavy snow. “With snow falling in Big Bear for most of today, Jackie hunkered down and did the vast majority of the egg-sitting, as she always does during bad weather. She of course is certain that she is the most capable to protect the eggs, so she sat and sat, napping and getting snow-covered in between occasionally shaking it all off,” read the caption alongside the post. The post then described that the female eagle is also helped by the male eagle Shadow in protecting the eggs during extreme weather conditions.

In the Facebook post, it is mentioned that Bald eagles have over 7000 feathers including a layer of down that traps warm air pockets that are next to their body. The eagles are also covered by heavy interlocking waterproof feathers. The caption reads, "So, it's like Jackie has on 2 or 3 warm winter jackets.” Eagle has a large body size and high body temperature (about 105 degrees Fahrenheit) that allows it to retain body heat quite well. In the end, they have mentioned that both Jackie and Shadow are doing well. Take a look at some other videos and pictures of Jackie and Shadow.

Since being shared, the post has received more tham 1000 likes and accumulated tons of reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Incredible photos and care for the eggs." "What a strong, devoted mom. Enduring the elements while protecting her eggs.", another user commented. Another netizen wrote, "It simply amazed me". One user praised the bird and wrote, "Parenting at its best". See the netizens reaction.

