Earth Day 2021: Sand Artist Makes Stunning Art, Says 'let's Make Our Planet Greener'

Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared the image of his stunning artwork on Twitter. He has urged people to go green and make the planet more liveable.

On the occasion of Earth Day, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle to share the image of his stunning artwork on Puri Beach, Odisha. The artwork features the face of a woman shown as Mother Earth and it is surrounded by half-cut trees. The artist has urged the people to go green and save the planet Earth. Every year, April 22 is observed as World Earth Day around the globe to raise awareness about environmental protection. This year marks the 51st anniversary of the annual celebrations and the theme for Earth Day 2021 is 'Restore Our Earth'.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's message on Earth Day

He has shared the picture alongside the caption, "On EarthDay, let us commit ourselves to make our earth greener and more liveable. On of my SandArt with message Go Green Save Earth ." The artwork shows more deforestation and less green cover around the Earth. Below the artwork, the message mentions 'Go Green Save Earth'. Through his post, he has urged people to devote themselves to making the planet Earth more liveable. Take a look at the post here:

The post of Pattnaik has got 2000 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. People took to the comments section to appreciate the message. One user commented, "Thanks for this wonderful message Sir." Another individual wrote, "Go green save earth one tree one life". Check out some netizens reactions.

Earlier, Pattnaik had also wished everyone in his own special way. He had created a beautiful sand art while giving out a message of celebrating safe Holi amid the ongoing pandemic. Through his sand art, he gave out messages, "Stay Safe" and "Play Safe". The sand art featured a man and a woman wearing face mask and they are at some distance from each other. This signified the importance of wearing the mask during the celebration of festival.

