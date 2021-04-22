Earth Day 2021: Sand Artist Makes Stunning Art, Says 'let's Make Our Planet Greener'

On the occasion of Earth Day, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle to share the image of his stunning artwork on Puri Beach, Odisha. The artwork features the face of a woman shown as Mother Earth and it is surrounded by half-cut trees. The artist has urged the people to go green and save the planet Earth. Every year, April 22 is observed as World Earth Day around the globe to raise awareness about environmental protection. This year marks the 51st anniversary of the annual celebrations and the theme for Earth Day 2021 is 'Restore Our Earth'.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's message on Earth Day

He has shared the picture alongside the caption, "On EarthDay, let us commit ourselves to make our earth greener and more liveable. On of my SandArt with message Go Green Save Earth ." The artwork shows more deforestation and less green cover around the Earth. Below the artwork, the message mentions 'Go Green Save Earth'. Through his post, he has urged people to devote themselves to making the planet Earth more liveable. Take a look at the post here:

On #EarthDay, let us commit ourselves to make our earth greener and more liveable. On of my SandArt with message Go Green Save Earth . pic.twitter.com/Yyiw1L9gqv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2021

The post of Pattnaik has got 2000 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. People took to the comments section to appreciate the message. One user commented, "Thanks for this wonderful message Sir." Another individual wrote, "Go green save earth one tree one life". Check out some netizens reactions.

Go green save earth.... one tree one life — Susmita Mazumdar (@Susmita_Speaks) April 22, 2021

Save Earth — Rokkam SateesH (@RokkamSateesh) April 22, 2021

This earth has given us everything, now it is our turn to take care of the Earth. Do your part and make earth a better place. https://t.co/JLmpjvustg — Satwik sahoo (@Satwiksahoo4) April 22, 2021

Thanks for this wonderful message Sir! ♥ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ» — Licypriya Kangujam #EarthDay (@LicypriyaK) April 22, 2021

Earlier, Pattnaik had also wished everyone in his own special way. He had created a beautiful sand art while giving out a message of celebrating safe Holi amid the ongoing pandemic. Through his sand art, he gave out messages, "Stay Safe" and "Play Safe". The sand art featured a man and a woman wearing face mask and they are at some distance from each other. This signified the importance of wearing the mask during the celebration of festival.

#HappyHoli , Let the colors of Holi spread the message of health and happiness. My SandArt with message “Stay Safe, Play Safe “ at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/uvlPYPu9AW — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 28, 2021

(Image Credits: sudarsansand/Twitter)